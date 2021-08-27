Editorial

WVU President E. Gordon Gee Says College Football Playoff Expansion ‘Is On Life Support’

College Football Playoff Semifinal Head Coaches - News Conference

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
West Virginia University president E. Gordon Gee doesn’t believe the College Football Playoff will expand in the near future.

Back in June, it was announced that a plan was being put forward to expand the playoff to 12 teams, and fans around the country embraced the great news. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, with the landscape of college football very different now than it was back in June, the man running the Mountaineers isn’t confident expansion will happen.

Gee told WVU student newspaper The DA the following about playoff expansion not likely to happen anymore:

I am on the College Football Playoff Board of Directors [Managers] and I was a strong advocate for the 12-team playoff. I am now no longer because I think with this changing environment, we want to keep it very narrow and keep it so there is a lot of opportunity to reconfigure what we’re doing in athletics…I think it is on life support now. I have one of the votes and I think it nearly needs to be unanimous and I’m not voting for it. I think the Big Ten will not vote for it and the Pac 12 will probably not vote for it either. It’s one of those ideas that I think was very good when there was stability. When there’s instability, the idea becomes less appropriate.

This is not the update I want to hear right now. In fact, it’s the exact opposite of what I want to hear. College football expansion has to happen.

We have to go to at least eight teams, and going to 12 teams is an even better idea. We want to bring in as much money and as many fans as possible.

The College Football Playoff simply can’t remain at four teams.

However, the sport has been plunged into chaos with Oklahoma and Texas jumping to the SEC, the Big 12 on the verge of imploding and the PAC-12 not expanding.

The Big Ten, ACC and PAC-12 have also formed an alliance, and will likely vote on any issue as a block. That means the three powerhouse conferences can block expansion if they want.

Figure out a way to get this situation fixed, and get it fixed right now! We must expand and we must expand as soon as possible!