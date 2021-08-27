Denmark Is Removing All COVID Restrictions

Denmark’s health ministry plans said Friday it plans to cancel the remainder of its coronavirus-related restrictions by Sept. 10.

The ministry said they believe the virus no longer critically threatens the public, citing the country’s high vaccination rate.

Denmark’s population is the European Union’s third-most vaccinated country, according to Our World in Data, with about 71% of its citizens receiving two COVID-19 vaccine shots, behind Malta (80%) and Portugal (73%).

HUGE NEWS: Denmark has announced they will be REMOVING all covid restrictions including the covid passport. — Peter Imanuelsen (@PeterSweden7) August 27, 2021

Denmark’s health minister, Magnus Heunicks, acknowledged that the pandemic is not over and that the government could “act quickly if the pandemic once again threatens the essential functioning of society,” according to The Guardian. However, she also said the pandemic is “under control.”

“We have record vaccination levels,” Heunicks added. “That is why we can drop the special rules we had to introduce in the fight against COVID-19.” (RELATED: US To Call For New Coronavirus Origins Study With Europe: Report)

The number of COVID-19 cases per day in Denmark is 167, which is above the European Union’s average of 149, according to Our World in Data.

Even though Denmark was one of the first countries in Europe to impose a partial lockdown in 2020, it was also one of the first to begin reopening schools and non-essential businesses and services on April 21 of this year, according to The Guardian.

“Danish restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, sports stadiums and hairdressing salons have been open since [April 21] for anyone who can prove that they are fully vaccinated, have a negative test result less than 72 hours old, or have not contracted Covid within the past two to 12 weeks,” The Guardian reported.

These requirements will disappear after Sept. 10, including for nightclubs and large events such as soccer games, according to The Guardian.