‘Why Don’t We Just Go Kill Them’: Former Navy SEAL Who Killed Bin Laden Says US Should Stop Negotiating With The Taliban

Rob O’Neill, the former Navy SEAL who killed Osama bin Laden, said Friday that there’s a simple solution to dealing with the Taliban in Afghanistan: “kill them.”

"It baffles me right now that we're even considering negotiating with the Taliban," O'Neill said during an appearance on Fox News' "Your World With Neil Cavuto." "It seems to me it's pretty simple. Everyone outside the wire right now with Hum-Vs and guns is Taliban … Why don't we just go kill them? There's a good idea," he told host Neil Cavuto.

"We shouldn't be negotiating with these guys … The fact that we're trying to legitimize them as a government is an insult that everybody that's fought and died in that country," the veteran continued, arguing that terrorists are "laughing at us" even as they plan to "attack us again."

O’Neill claimed that there is little difference between the Taliban and ISIS-K and that the Taliban uses other terrorist outfits for diversion. “It’s all the same dudes. They’re just waving different flags.” The former Navy SEAL also alleged the Taliban is actively aiding and abetting “the dudes in with the suicide vests and the guns” and allowing them into the airport and “they’re going to do it again and it’s going to get worse.”

He said the situation is “shameful to see” and “disgusting,” adding that it is easy to leave Americans behind in Afghanistan “when you’re wearing a suit and you’re in the Beltway.”

The veteran alleged that the Biden administration is hoping that Americans forget about the withdrawal crisis because we live in a "quick news cycle … Once the Taliban turns off TVs and the internet and no one has cell phones — we don't really know what is going on and who's getting beheaded over there. It'll be fine. We'll forget about it — at least by the next mid-terms."

Thirteen U.S. military personnel died in a terrorist attack Thursday.

Biden commented on the day’s tragic events at a late afternoon news conference Thursday, where he admitted he had been told which journalists were to be selected to ask questions of the president. He claimed that the U.S. military made the decision to evacuate the Bagram airbase — a move that has been criticized as unnecessary and dangerous. The president has pledged to remain in Afghanistan until all Americans have been evacuated.

During her Friday media briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that “clearly, something went wrong” with the Afghanistan withdrawal.