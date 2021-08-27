Police Seek Individuals Responsible For Firing Multiple Gun Shots Into Hair Salon

Police said Thursday that they were looking for individuals responsible for firing multiple shots into a Staten Island, New York, hair salon.

Police said, “unknown Individuals fired multiple shots” into the salon. The video footage appeared to show an individual firing a shot, and another pointing into the glass window, according to the New York Daily News. Some patrons and hairstylists ran out the back while others took to the floor for cover. One bullet grazed a 17-year-old teenager in the head and a 35-year-old woman was shot twice in the buttocks, according to the Post.

NYPD Crime Stoppers released the video of two men dressed in black approaching the salon and opening fire.

WANTED for Assault : Wednesday August 25, 2021 at approx.. 3:50 P.M., inside of 63 Victory Blvd. @NYPD120Pct (Busosso African Hair Braiding) unknown Individuals fired multiple shots into location striking a 17 year old female and a 35 year old female. Call @ 800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/c93SkxE1KG — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) August 26, 2021

The owner, Bassou Babou, commented on the situation, “I’m stressed, I don’t want to think about what happened,” according to the Staten Island Advance. Babou continued, “Everybody is OK, we are trying to be in good spirits,” she said. “We are back taking customers.”

🚨Wanted for a Non-Fatal Shooting🚨 which occurred on 8/25 at 3:50pm at 63 Victory Blvd. Any info contact the 120 Precinct Detective Squad 718-981-2714 #Yourcityyourcall pic.twitter.com/qKLktBAFqu — NYPD 120th Precinct (@NYPD120Pct) August 26, 2021

As of late Thursday, the two suspects are still at large, according to the New York Post. NYPD is asking for any information regarding the shooting. (RELATED: Father Dies Protecting 1-Year-Old Son From Shooter Who Was Allegedly ‘High On Mushrooms’ And Felt ‘Empowered’)