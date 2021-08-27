US

Police Seek Individuals Responsible For Firing Multiple Gun Shots Into Hair Salon

(Screenhot/Twitter/NYPD Crime Stoppers)

Mitch Picasso Contributor
Police said Thursday that they were looking for individuals responsible for firing multiple shots into a Staten Island, New York, hair salon.

Police said, “unknown Individuals fired multiple shots” into the salon. The video footage appeared to show an individual firing a shot, and another pointing into the glass window, according to the New York Daily News. Some patrons and hairstylists ran out the back while others took to the floor for cover. One bullet grazed a 17-year-old teenager in the head and a 35-year-old woman was shot twice in the buttocks, according to the Post.

NYPD Crime Stoppers released the video of two men dressed in black approaching the salon and opening fire.

The owner, Bassou Babou, commented on the situation, “I’m stressed, I don’t want to think about what happened,” according to the Staten Island Advance. Babou continued, “Everybody is OK, we are trying to be in good spirits,” she said. “We are back taking customers.”

As of late Thursday, the two suspects are still at large, according to the New York Post. NYPD is asking for any information regarding the shooting. (RELATED: Father Dies Protecting 1-Year-Old Son From Shooter Who Was Allegedly ‘High On Mushrooms’ And Felt ‘Empowered’)