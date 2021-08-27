Burglar Armed With Metal Rod Tries Breaking Into House. Homeowner Fights Him Off With Machete, Slashes His Face

A homeowner used a machete to slash the face of a burglar attempting to enter his home in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday morning.

The homeowner awoke to the sound of glass breaking and encountered the burglar, 22-year-old Carlos Esteban Villaescusa, outside his home smashing windows with a metal rod, the El Paso Police Department said in a press release. The homeowner first attempted to convince Villaescusa to leave, but was unsuccessful and a confrontation ensued.

Police said the homeowner slashed Villaescusa in the face with the machete, causing several cuts, according to local NBC-affiliate KTSM.

Police arrived on the scene, at which point Villaescusa attempted to flee. He was later apprehended in the backyard of another house.

During the investigation, police found that Villaescusa had attempted to burglarize another house on the same block, breaking the front windows of the other home. (RELATED: MS-13 Gang Member Indicted In Machete Killing Could Face The Death Penalty If Convicted)

Villaescusa was hospitalized following the incident, police said. He is charged with burglary, evading arrest, criminal mischief, and criminal trespassing, and will be housed in the El Paso County Detention Facility after he is released from the hospital.

The El Paso Police Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for additional information.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.