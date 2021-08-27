Joe Rogan Will Refund Tickets For Fans Who Can’t Attend His Shows Because Of Vaccine Mandates

Joe Rogan will refund fans who can’t attend his shows because of vaccine mandates.

Rogan has been a very vocal critic of coronavirus vaccine passports, and he’s putting his money where his mouth is. If fans don’t want to attend in a state where vaccine passports are a thing — New York is the example he used — then he’ll refund them, according to The Wrap. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The legendary comedian and podcaster said the following on a recent episode of his podcast:

I have a problem because I have a show there in Madison Square Garden in October, and I’ve already sold 13,000 tickets. And now they say that everybody has to be vaccinated and I want everybody to know that you can get your money back. If someone has an ideological or physiological reason for not getting vaccinated, I don’t want to force them to get vaccinated to see a f**king stupid comedy show.

Good for Joe Rogan, and I sincerely mean that. Good for him for taking a stand for what he believes in. I’m not arguing for or against the vaccine here. I’m vaccinated, but it’s not my job to tell anyone what to do.

What I will say is that a lot of celebrities talk a big game right up until it hurts their bottom line. Rogan is willing to lose money because he’s against vaccine passports and doesn’t want to force anyone to do anything.

Joe Rogan on Vaccine Passports 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/58leIBUuFp — Jizzlekiss (@jizzlekiss) August 6, 2021

That’s the kind of ideological consistency this country needs more of. Instead, we have a lot of people who say one thing and do another.

Look at every popular cause celebrities rally behind. It’s almost always all talk and little to no action. Not Rogan.

When he draws a line in the sand, he means it.

Props to Rogan for taking a stand for something he believes in. America could use a bit more of that kind of energy.