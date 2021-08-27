‘Biden Turned His Back On Him’: Father Of Fallen Marine Blames Military Leadership, President For Son’s Death

A young Marine from California has been identified as one of the 13 servicemen who was killed Thursday at the Kabul airport, according to the Daily Beast.

Kareem Nikoui was among those killed, according to a Friday report by the Daily Beast. Nikoui’s father, Steve Nikoui, told the Daily Beast his son was stationed at the airport and he had no idea if his son had been injured or killed in the attack.

Nikoui said his son “loved what he was doing” and had dreamt of being a Marine. Nikoui is a supporter of former President Donald Trump. He said he is trying to “respect the office” of the president but is not happy with President Joe Biden, the Daily Beast reported. (RELATED: Biden Puts His Head Down After Peter Doocy Reminds Him Trump Is No Longer President)

“They sent my son over there as a paper pusher and then had the Taliban outside providing security,” Nikoui reportedly said. “I blame my own military leaders … Biden turned his back on him. That’s it.”

“I stayed home from work yesterday because there was that attack and I knew he was there,” Nikoui told the outlet. “So all day, I was glued to the TV.”

Nikoui said at about 7:15 p.m., “these young men walked up” and delivered the heartbreaking news.

“I was actually trying to console them,” Nikoui told the Daily Beast, noting the Marines were “more choked up than me.”

“But at the same time, I just wanted them to get out as soon as possible so that no one from my family came back and saw them. I thought it appropriate that I be able to tell them.”

At least 13 service members were killed, along with several others who were injured.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the deadly attack, Reuters reported. The Pentagon has also confirmed their responsibility.