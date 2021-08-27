‘He Was Just A Kid’: Sister Speaks Out After Navy Corpsman Brother Identified As Victim Of Kabul Attack

The sister of the Navy Corpsman who was killed Thursday in the deadly terrorist attack at the Kabul Airport is speaking out about her “charming baby brother.”

Navy Corpsman Max Soviak who was in his early 20’s was killed alongside 12 other service members Thursday, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

Soviak, who graduated high school in 2017, appeared to be a proud member of the military, pictures posted to his Instagram showed just weeks before the tragic attack.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maxton Soviak (@max_soviak)

Soviak’s sister posted a tribute to him on Instagram. (RELATED: Biden Doesn’t Deny Report That US Officials Handed Over Names Of Americans In Afghanistan To Taliban)

“My beautiful, intelligent, beat-to-the-sound of his own drum, annoying, charming baby brother was killed yesterday helping to save lives. He was a fucking medic. There to help people. And now he is gone and my family will never be the same.”

“He was just a kid,” her post continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marilyn Soviak (@nighht__maree)

At least 13 service members were killed, along with several others who were injured.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the deadly attack, Reuters reported. The Pentagon has also confirmed their responsibility.