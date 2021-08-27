Fans Brawl During Padres/Dodgers Game In Crazy Viral Video

Some fans were out of control during a recent Padres/Dodgers game.

In a video tweeted by @TDurbin, a group of fans decided it was a smart idea to exchange punches, and the video is absolutely absurd.

You can watch the chaos and carnage unfold below.

What the hell is wrong with people? Seriously, what the hell is wrong with people? I can't remember the last time we've had so many fights at sporting events.

It seems like every single time I log onto the internet, there's a new brawl unfolding. Is this the new normal?

I guess nature is healing when people are spending money to attend games only to fight.

The wildest part of this video is the fact a tiny woman tried to get into the middle of the carnage to play peacemaker.

Lady, sometimes, you just need to know when it’s a lost cause and get the hell out of the way. There was nothing she could have done to save anyone here.

Cut your losses and move on.

I have no idea why fighting has become so popular at sporting events, but this nonsense really needs to end. Nobody wants to buy a ticket only to get punched in the face.