‘Frankly … I Did You A Big Favor’: Parents Ordered To Pay $45,000 After Getting Rid Of Son’s Porn Stash

A Michigan couple got rid of their son’s immense porn collection, so he sued them and now they must pay him tens of thousands of dollars.

U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney ruled Beth and Paul Werking must pay their son, David Werking, $30,441 after he filed a lawsuit against them eight months ago for disposing of what was labeled "a trove of pornography and an array of sex toys," Oregon Live reported Friday. The parents were also ordered to pay an additional $14,519.82 to their son's attorney, the outlet noted.



Parents ordered to pay thousands for destroying son’s porn stash, judge rules https://t.co/4nkpaygbPt pic.twitter.com/ca652eBvsd — The Oregonian (@Oregonian) August 27, 2021

Maloney said the defense hired an expert in pornography valuation, Dr. Victoria Hartmann, who estimated the value of the collection, which included films, magazines and other items, to be $30,441.54. However, the expert couldn't provide a monetary value for 107 titles.

David ended up moving in with his parents after going through a divorce in late 2016. Ten months later he moved to Indiana and said he expected his parents to send his belongings to him, but a dozen boxes of pornographic films and magazines never showed up, ABC News noted.

In an email, Werking said his father wrote: “Frankly, David, I did you a big favor getting rid of all this stuff.”