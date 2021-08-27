REVIEW: ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ Starts A Bit Slow, Shows Signs Of Serious Potential

I crushed the first episode of “American Horror Story: Double Feature,” and there’s a lot of potential on the horizon.

As you all know, I’ve been super pumped for the 10th season of the hit FX show to drop, and it finally arrived this week. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

I was able to cruise through the first premiere episode Thursday night, and I was pretty impressed. Finn Wittrock stars as struggling writer Harry Gardner, and he’s moved to a desolate area on the coast in hopes of having a breakthrough.

Well, have a breakthrough he does and there are multiple sinister forces at play.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Horror Story (@ahsfx)

He is joined by Sarah Paulson as Tuberculosis Karen, Evan Peters as Austin Sommers and Frances Conroy as Belle Noir.

Per usual, Paulson and Peters steal the show whenever they’re on screen. Everyone is great, but nobody has been able to touch those two in the “AHS” universe for a long time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Horror Story (@ahsfx)

Without spoiling much, it’s clear that Gardner is going down a deep rabbit hole that he won’t be able to escape, and we’re about to follow that journey.

My only knock against the premiere of “Double Feature” is that it starts a bit slow. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, but there is a lot of early stuff that needs to be developed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Horror Story (@ahsfx)

One episode in, and I’m enjoying “AHS: Double Feature” a lot. Now, it’s time to find out where we go from here.