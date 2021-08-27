Politics

‘Flying High And Proud’: Rick Perry Explains Why He’s Defying Biden Order To Lower Flag For Fallen Marines

US Marines fold an American flag over the remains of US Marine PFC Anthony Brozyna, of Hartford, CT., during a full honor burial service at Arlington National Cemetary, August 31, 2016 in Washington, DC. Brozyna was 22 years old when he was killed in World War II on the island of Betio in the Tarawa Atoll of the Gilbert Islands during a battle on November 20, 1943. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Former Republican Texas Gov. Rick Perry announced Friday that the Fayette County, Texas, courthouse would not lower the American flag after Thursday’s terror attack in Kabul.

Following the attack just outside Kabul’s airport — which killed 13 American servicemembers — President Joe Biden called for the flag to be lowered until Monday in their honor. (RELATED: ISIS Attack Will Not Deter Troops From Mission To Get Americans Out Of Afghanistan, Pentagon Official Says)

Perry had other ideas, however, and he explained in a Facebook post why the flag would remain “high and proud” outside the courthouse in Fayette County.

Perry, an Air Force veteran, shared photos of a memorial depicting U.S. Marines raising the flag on Iwo Jima along with a caption explaining the move.

“The Fayette County Courthouse won’t be flying the American flag at half-staff today as ordered by President Joe Biden. Before he was a Judge, my friend Joe Weber was a General in the Marine Corps. He knows the best way to honor the Marines and Navy Corpsman who were killed yesterday in Kabul is to recognize their selfless service and sacrifice by flying Old Glory high and proud. That’s what they would want; that’s what their families would want,” Perry said. “We have dipped our colors and bent the knee to terrorists under this Administration. No more, at least not in Fayette County, Texas. Semper Fi.”