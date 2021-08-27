Shaq Walked Away From A $40 Million Reebok Deal Because The Shoes Cost Too Much Money For Kids To Buy

Shaquille O’ Neal recently told an incredible story about terminating a deal with Reebok.

During an appearance on the "Full Send Podcast," the legendary retired NBA star revealed that he walked away from a $40 million deal with Reebok during his career.

Why? Because a woman was angry the shoes cost too much for children to buy. After some thinking, Shaq agreed, terminated his Reebok deal and worked out a contract with Walmart to sell shoes for less than $30. Watch him explain the situation below.

It’s an incredible story.

This has to be one of the coolest stories I’ve ever heard from a pro athlete. Lots of pro athletes love to be flashy, which is in part why so many go broke. Shaq spoke about money a little further in the podcast.

However, it’s clear that Shaq didn’t give a damn about the Reebok money. He wanted to make sure people could actually afford his shoes.

So, he teamed up with Walmart, made some cool designs and started selling cheap shoes so that kids could afford them.

If that’s not a classy move, then I don’t know what is.

Good guy @SHAQ saw this fella buying an engagement ring, and decided to pay for it himself. 👊 (🎥: @shaqfu_radio) pic.twitter.com/zzP3z4AX26 — theScore (@theScore) April 7, 2021

Of course, we shouldn’t be too surprised. Shaq has a history of pulling off classy moves. The man is a living example of what it means to help others.

“My motto lately is it could be worse, and that could be you.” Shaq says he goes into stores looking for moms to help out. In this moment, he said he saw a mom at the register who couldn’t afford school laptops for her kids. Shaq stepped up and said, “I got you.” 👏❤️ pic.twitter.com/kjynu2GKnH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 22, 2021

Props to the former Lakers superstar for being the man around the clock. You just love to see it.