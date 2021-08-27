Superstar Singer Pink Shares Heartbreaking Post After Vietnam Vet Father Dies Following Cancer Battle

Superstar singer Pink shared a heartbreaking post with followers Friday after her father, Vietnam veteran Jim Moore, passed away following a battle with prostate cancer.

The 41-year-old singer shared several pictures of her with her father on Instagram along with a caption that read, “Til forever.” The comments were noted by Page Six. The cause of death was not shared. (RELATED: Elton John Shares Heartbreaking News About His Mom With Fans)

In one of the black-and-white photos, we see Pink, born Alecia Moore, dancing with her dad when she was just a young child.

The second black-and-white photo showed the pair on the dance floor once again, but the shot was from when the “Just Like Fire” hitmaker was older and was dancing at her wedding to Carey Hart in 2006. (RELATED: Comedian Rob Delaney Shares Heartbreaking News About His 2-Year-Old Child)

The day before the superstar singer announced her father’s death, she posted a throwback picture from April 2006. In the shot, we see Pink and her dad performing “I Have Seen the Rain” in New York City. The song was written by her father about his time in Vietnam, People magazine noted.

She captioned the sweet post, “Daddy-Sir.”

Last year, the “Raise Your Glass” hitmaker revealed her father had “just finished his second round of chemo for prostate cancer.”

“Here he is, my Dad, scared and in pain sitting with the love of his life, our Grace, and what’s he doing????” Pink wrote. “Smiling. Cracking jokes. Making everyone else feel better.”

“He’s already back to his old tricks ten hours later, talking about napalm and snipers and viruses and blood puddles…. oh, Dad,” she added. “How amazing it is to watch you whistle through Hell.”

Jim is survived by his wife, Grace Lilleg Moore, children, Alecia and Jason Moore, along with four grandchildren and other family members.