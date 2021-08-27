Super Bowl Champion Stefen Wisniewski Retires To Become A Pastor

Two-time Super Bowl Champion Offensive Lineman Stefen Wisniewski announced his retirement from the NFL Thursday to become a pastor.

“I absolutely loved playing the game of football, but after 10 years, my body, my mind, and my heart are telling me its time to move on,” Wisniewski said in a video posted on Twitter. He went on to say that he would dedicate the next part of his life to becoming a pastor.

“The absolute best part of my life is my relationship with Jesus Christ, and I can’t imagine a better full time job then teaching people the Bible, and sharing the love of Christ with others.”

I have an announcement to make : pic.twitter.com/0ZHD3Kvp9b — Stefen Wisniewski (@stefenwiz61) August 26, 2021

In a written statement posted on Twitter shortly afterward, Wisniewski thanked his wife, family, coaches, teammates, and especially, the fans.

“As we learned while playing in empty stadiums last year, playing football is zero fun without you all,” he wrote. “The adrenaline rush from hearing 60,000 plus fans screaming at the tops of their lungs for me and my team is one of the things I will miss mostly about playing. Seeing the intense joy on the faces of millions of fans during the Philly and Kansas City Super Bowl parades truly made those two of the best days of my life.” (RELATED: Patriots Kicker Was Looking For Jobs On LinkedIn Just Days Before He Signed)

Wisniewski was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the second round of the 2011 NFL draft. He played 10 seasons in the NFL, playing Center and Guard for the Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers. He won Super Bowl LII with the Eagles in 2018, then won Super Bowl LIV with the Chiefs.