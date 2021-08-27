‘Another Terror Attack In Kabul Is Likely,’ National Security Team Tells Biden

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced Friday that President Joe Biden’s security team said that “another terror attack in Kabul is likely.”

“The President met this morning in the Situation Room with his national security team, including our commanders and diplomats in the field,” Psaki said. “The Vice President [Kamala Harris] joined by secure video teleconference. They advised the President and Vice President that another terror attack in Kabul is likely, but that they are taking maximum force protection measures at the Kabul Airport.”

Psaki's statement comes the day after Taliban suicide bombers attacked people outside the Kabul airport Thursday, killing 13 U.S. troops and injuring at least 15 others.

“The U.S. military is airlifting out thousands of people every few hours,” Psaki said in her statement. “They continue to prioritize evacuating the remaining American citizens who have indicated that they wish to leave, and are engaged in a variety of means to get them to the airport safely.”

On Monday, Psaki said it was “irresponsible” to say Americans are stranded in Afghanistan and remained vague about how many are left in the country. A Pentagon official told the Daily Caller Tuesday about 8,000 Americans are left in the country.

“The President directed the Secretary of State to continue diplomatic efforts with international partners to secure means for third-country nationals and Afghans with visas to leave the country even after the U.S. military presence ends,” Psaki continued in her press release.

“Our commanders also updated the President and Vice President on plans to develop ISIS-K targets,” she added. “The next few days of this mission will be the most dangerous period to date. The President reaffirmed with the commanders his approval of all authorities they need to conduct the operation and protect our troops, and all reported back that they have the resources they believe they need to do so effectively.”