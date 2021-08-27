Tom Cruise Did 500 Skydiving Runs To Train For ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Stunt

Tom Cruise had some insane stunt training for “Mission: Impossible 7.”

According to Deadline, it was revealed during a presentation for the film at CinemaCon that Cruise completed one of the most dangerous stunts ever filmed when he drove his motorcycle off a cliff in Norway. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

How much training was required? Cruise did 500 skydiving training runs and jumped hills 30 times a day.

“I wanted to do it since I was a little kid,” Cruise said in the special clip shared at CinemaCon for fans.

Say whatever you want about Tom Cruise, but this is one of the craziest things I’ve ever heard a Hollywood star doing.

It’s absolutely insane. Stunt doubles exist for the sole purpose of making sure superstars don’t get hurt.

Yet, Cruise never got that memo because he’s out there jumping hills and doing hundreds of skydiving runs. I love the energy!

I don’t care if you’re a fan of his acting or not. You have to admit that it takes guts of absolute steel to ride a motorcycle off a cliff yourself when the studio would happily let a stunt double do it.

In #MissionImpossible7, Tom Cruise is motorcycle jumping off a cliff in Norway https://t.co/xnjVMZBNn7 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) August 26, 2021

“Mission: Impossible 7” is expected to drop May 2022, and I can’t wait!