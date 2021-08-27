‘ISIS And Al-Qaida Are Alive And Well’: Tulsi Gabbard Accuses ‘Power Elite’ Of Downplaying The Threat

Former Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard accused the “power elite” of downplaying the threat posed by terror groups like ISIS-K and al-Qaida.

In a series of tweets Friday, Gabbard said that the terror groups were thriving and alleged that some people had attempted to keep that information buried for personal gain. (RELATED: Tulsi Gabbard: ‘You See The Final Expression Of Cancel Culture In Islamist Terrorist Groups’)

The former Democratic presidential candidate began with a personal message to the Marines who were killed in Thursday’s terror attack — claimed by ISIS-K — just outside the airport in Kabul.

“Our hearts go out to the families of our brothers and sisters who were killed and wounded in the terrorist attacks in Kabul,” she said.

She went on to note that because she was on active duty, there was a limit to what she could say — but she added, “This incident should remind the American people that ISIS and al-Qaida are alive and well, and actively continuing to use terror to try to force the world to accept their demand that we convert to their interpretation of Islam.”

Gabbard concluded by blaming the “power elite” for failing to address the threat, suggesting that their reasons for doing so might have been political.

“America’s ‘power elite’ have downplayed this threat for many years for various reasons, which I will be talking about more in depth in the near future,” she said.

Gabbard has been an outspoken advocate for getting away from “nation-building,” and she ran for president on a platform that included a plan for getting American troops out of Afghanistan.