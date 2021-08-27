Veteran Coordinates Massive Afghanistan Rescue Operation From Home Office In Connecticut

An Army veteran is helping to guide Afghan allies to the Kabul Airport from his home office in Connecticut, according to the CT Mirror.

Alex Plitsas was on vacation in Italy with his wife and two young daughters when the Taliban took over from the Afghan government, the CT Mirror reported Friday. Plitsas then took to Twitter and offered to help people exit Afghanistan.

Doing another all call. If there are any American citizens or green card holders who are still trapped in Kabul then please contact me via DM immediately. — Alex Plitsas (@alexplitsas) August 27, 2021

From there, Plitsas reportedly used a variety of platforms, including WhatsApp and Twitter, to communicate with those on the ground and guide them to the Kabul airport. Plitsas has since helped children, pregnant women, and Afghan allies reach safety. (RELATED: REPORT: Veterans From US Special Forces Have Been Secretly Saving Afghan Allies)

On the way back to the United States from Italy, Plitsas ran into Democratic Connecticut Rep. Rosa DeLauro, the CT Mirror reported. When he saw her in the airport, Plitsas introduced himself and played a voicemail for DeLauro from an Afghan ally asking for help.

“I wanted to make sure a Democrat who was connected to the administration could at least raise her hand and say, ‘I heard this firsthand. I saw it myself,'” Plitsas said, according to the CT Mirror. “She was genuine and authentic and caring and gracious with her time.”

Plitsas previously served in both Afghanistan and Iraq with the U.S. Army.

The Daily Caller contacted Plitsas about his efforts, to which he did not immediately respond.