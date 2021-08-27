Media

Woman Receives Jail Sentence For Walking On Yellowstone’s Thermal Features

Heart Spring one of many geysers in Yellowstone National Park is seen in Wyoming on June 11, 2019. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo credit should read DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

Daniel Slim/Getty Images

Kevin Harness Contributor
A woman will serve a week in jail after walking on the thermal features in Yellowstone.

A 26-year-old Connecticut woman received seven days in jail and a temporary ban from visiting Yellowstone National Park after tourists took pictures and video of her walking in a restricted area of the park, The Associated Press (AP) reported Thursday. (RELATED: Woman Criminally Charged For Taking Pictures Of Bear)

The woman was caught walking on thermal features in an area known as the Norris Geyser Basin. Tourists are prohibited from the area due to a history of deaths, including that of a 23-year-old Oregon man who slipped and fell into one of the highly acidic hot springs, AP reported.

The woman pleaded guilty to the ignoring restrictions on August 18. In addition to her jail sentence, the woman received $2,000 in fines as well as two years of unsupervised probation during her ban from Yellowstone, according to the AP.

Prosecutors noted that she was not alone when the violation occurred July 22. They said another person walked off the boardwalk and into the restricted area with her despite the warning signs. The other person has yet to be identified and no additional charges were made, according to the AP.

“Boardwalks in geyser basins protect visitors and delicate thermal formations,” Yellowstone spokesperson Morgan Warthin said in a statement. “The ground is fragile and thin and scalding water just below the surface can cause severe or fatal burns.”