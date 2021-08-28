Former Marine Says He Helped Evacuate Thousands In Afghanistan. The US Military Told Them To Stop

Former Force Recon Marine Chad Robichaux told the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Samantha Renck about how his organization helped his Afghan interpreter Aziz, his family, and nearly 5,300 others escape from Afghanistan.

WATCH:

