Jay Cutler Discusses Dating After Split From Kristin Cavallari, Says It’s ‘Hard As Hell’

Jay Cutler hasn’t had an easy time dating since his divorce from Kristin Cavallari.

Cavallari and Cutler were one of the biggest power couples in all of sports and entertainment, but the two decided in 2020 it was time to go their separate ways. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Seeing as how Cutler is a former NFL player with millions in the bank, you might think he’d have no problem meeting a new woman. Well, it’s apparently not that simple!

Watch Jay Cutler Share Dating Advice On Episode Of ‘Very Cavallari’ https://t.co/4tr0VWQiUk pic.twitter.com/kxadlfokvb — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 5, 2019

“It’s hard as hell really. Meeting people is hard. I think finding out what people really want from you; I think that’s probably an issue,” Cutler said on his “Uncut With Jay Cutler” podcast, according to Page Six.

Jay Cutler says dating is ‘hard as hell’ after Kristin Cavallari divorce https://t.co/kG8rnEn6Tp pic.twitter.com/Lpv0ocmdXi — Page Six (@PageSix) August 26, 2021

This is bad news for the regular bros out there. If it’s tough for Jay Cutler, I can’t imagine it’s any easier for regular people.

If millions of dollars in the bank and tons of name recognition doesn’t get the job done, then I’m not sure what will.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Cutler (@ifjayhadinstagram)

Not only is Cutler rich and famous, but he’s also incredibly funny. Ever since retiring and splitting from Cavallari, his social media game has become legendary.

The dude is on a different level. Seriously, how is he not pulling different options left and right?

Let’s all hope Cutler finds love again! We need the content!