‘Have You People Lost Your F**king Minds’: Bill Maher Says Any Aghan Refugee Knows Americans Aren’t ‘The Bad Guys’

HBO talk show host Bill Maher blasted liberals Friday for depicting America as hopelessly racist and oppressive and said an Afghan refugee would ask, “Have you people lost your f**king minds?”

“If you think America is irredeemable, turn on the news … there’s a reason Afghan mothers are handing their babies to us. We’re not the bad guys,” Maher said in his concluding remarks on “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

“We’ve largely succeeded here and yet the overwhelming thrust of current woke ideology is that America is rotten to the core, irredeemably racist from the moment it was founded and so oppressive, sexist and homophobic we can’t find a host for the Oscars or Jeopardy … And this is where your new Afghani roommates that you took in will prove so valuable because they’ll turn to you and say, ‘Have you people lost your fucki** minds?'”

Maher related how the Taliban deals with political opposition, citing Afghan comedian Nazar Mohammad. (RELATED: Is Bill Maher Becoming America’s Voice Of Reason?)

“They forced him into a car, tortured and then executed him. A comedian. Something like that hits a little close to home for me, Maher said, noting that he has been targeted by two presidents who objected to his humor, including former President Donald Trump who sued Maher for libel.

“Yeah, I mean, neither experience was pleasant, but I didn’t have to worry about being dragged till I’m dead behind a Toyota Tacoma, have a little perspective about the stuff we howl about here,” Maher said.

The comedian said that while watching the events unfold in Afghanistan over the past two weeks, he was “reminded lately of every conversation I’ve ever had with an immigrant, almost all of which … included the notion, ‘Oh you people have no idea. All you do is bitch about and badmouth your own country but if you knew about the country I came from, you’d stop sh*tting on your own.'”

Maher insisted that “We’re not the bad guys, oppression is what we were trying to stop in Afghanistan. We failed. But any immigrant will tell you we’ve largely succeeded here.” (RELATED: ‘These People Disgust Me’: Former Marine Says Biden Administration Only Worried About Polls, Not Fallen Soldiers)

The talk show host said Americans need to compare their political grievances with those of other countries. “I’m sorry your professor said something you didn’t like, that won’t be a problem with the Taliban because you’re not allowed to go to school. In Saudi Arabia, grown women can be jailed for doing the kind of things we think of as routine without the permission of a male guardian,” he said, as he listed off other countries that have a host of economic and social problems that dwarf conditions in America.

“In North Korea, people starve to death. The only people who starve here are doing it for a role. And the only people who have no water live in California.”

Thirteen U.S. military personnel died in a terrorist attack Thursday while helping American citizens and Afghan allies escape Kabul.

During her Friday media briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that “clearly, something went wrong” with the Afghanistan withdrawal.