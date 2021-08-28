Editorial

‘The David Hookstead Show’: Week Zero Of College Football Is Here

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Welcome to our first special college football episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”

The college football season is officially here, and I couldn’t be more excited. I’ve spent the entire offseason hyping it up, and now it’s arrived.

The entire season, I plan on doing special episodes of “The David Hookstead Show” on Saturday morning and rapid reactions to major moments throughout the afternoon and night.

So, this is my first episode to get everyone fired up and ready for week zero of the season! Let’s get after it!

I truly can’t tell you all how excited I am to spend the next few months with you all on this journey. It’s going to be a ton of fun.

College football is back and that means America is winning!

Now, go crack a few beers and enjoy the day!