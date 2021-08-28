‘The David Hookstead Show’: Week Zero Of College Football Is Here

Welcome to our first special college football episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”

The college football season is officially here, and I couldn’t be more excited. I’ve spent the entire offseason hyping it up, and now it’s arrived.

In 2020, I was allies with the SEC in the fight to save college football. In 2021, we’re enemies. Much like the Soviets in WWII, we fought valiantly together. Now, we risk all out war. Know that what happens in this conflict isn’t personal. It’s just business. https://t.co/qwDEeC6rP0 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 25, 2021

The entire season, I plan on doing special episodes of “The David Hookstead Show” on Saturday morning and rapid reactions to major moments throughout the afternoon and night.

So, this is my first episode to get everyone fired up and ready for week zero of the season! Let’s get after it!

I truly can’t tell you all how excited I am to spend the next few months with you all on this journey. It’s going to be a ton of fun.

College football is back and that means America is winning!

Ladies and gentlemen, there is college football being played this week. pic.twitter.com/wuTRCgSSrK — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 23, 2021

Now, go crack a few beers and enjoy the day!