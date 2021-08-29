Biden Appears To Look Down During Meeting With Israeli PM, Prompting Blowback

President Joe Biden appeared to lower his head in the middle of a Friday meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet.

Some accused him of falling asleep, although others fact-checked the situation and indicated the president did not fall asleep during the meeting.

Wait. What? Is Biden literally *asleep* as the Israeli PM is talking to him? ? pic.twitter.com/kDHA93pwY8 — Maajid أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) August 29, 2021

This “Biden asleep” stuff is nonsense. Full vid https://t.co/1jC9JjOXag shows: 1) Biden talking; 2) Biden looking at Bennett; 3) Biden looking downward, his hands moving, starting right when Bennett mentioned this week’s “difficult days”; 4) Biden immediately replying to Bennett. pic.twitter.com/dJ9dLsoiTY — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 28, 2021

Knesset member for Likud, Galit Distal Atbaryan, stated, “For some reason, the Israeli media itself fell asleep and did not notice this historical moment,” she continues, “I thought that you should know about this. The man fell asleep and simply does not care,” according to Israel Hayom. (RELATED: Biden: ‘They Gave Me A List… I Was Instructed To Call On’ Certain Reporters Before Fielding Questions)

Despite the fact that the event seemed to spark some blowback, Bennet stated, “It was mostly a working meeting.”

“There was a feeling that we’ve known each other for a long time. I found a leader who loves Israel, knows exactly what he wants, and is attentive to our needs,” according to Israel Hayom.