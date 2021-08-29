Dana White On Jake Paul Threatening To Knock Him Out: ‘Get In Line’

Dana White doesn’t sound worried at all about Jake Paul.

The rising boxing sensation was recently asked about how his feud with the UFC president will likely end, and he said it might end with him knocking White the "f**k out" in a Vegas club.

Well, despite the heavy nature of the claim, the man who built the UFC into a powerhouse organization couldn’t seem to care less.

White told the press the following Saturday night when reacting to Paul’s comments, according to MMAJunkie.com:

Let me tell you what. Get in line. There are plenty of people who would like to assault me. Get in line. It’s a long f*cking line, buddy. You’re going to be waiting for a while. No, it doesn’t bother me. This is the business we’re in. I say it all the time about the fighters, too. We are not in the nice guy business. This is a very mean business. I say many mean things about people, too. It’s just part of this game. It’s all good.

You can see his full comments below.

It’s comments like these from Paul that make me think he might honestly be delusional. Dana White is not a small guy, and he’s clearly not a guy you want to mess with.

You roll up on a guy and his crew in a Vegas club, there aren’t any rules to protect you. It’s not a boxing match. It’s a melee.

Paul looked out of place when he tried to beef with Floyd Mayweather. I can’t imagine the chaos White would rain down on him.

It’s the voice cracking for me 🤣💀 Floyd Mayweather vs Jake Paul MAKE IT HAPPEN! GOT YOUR HAT 🧢 #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/BroAnRU2Ua — 🔊 (@speakeronloud) May 7, 2021

Jake Paul better hope he never runs into Dana White and his crew in a Las Vegas club. Something tells me it might not end the way he thinks.

Running your mouth against a powerful guy is one thing. Backing it up without a ref to help you is a very different thing.

Jake Paul calls out the Dana White and the UFC over poor fighter pay “These fighters are risking their lives, you can quite literally can die in the ring, they should be compensated more… Fuck Dana White” pic.twitter.com/qqoK4Bcvbl — BroBible (@BroBible) June 4, 2021

The fact White is so casual about the situation tells you everything you need to know.