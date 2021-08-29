Giants Head Coach Joe Judge And Several Players Wear Hats Supporting The Military

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge pulled off a classy move Sunday night to honor American service members killed in Afghanistan.

During the preseason game against the Patriots, Judge and several players on the Giants wore hats honoring the Marine Corps and other military branches in the aftermath of a suicide bombing in Kabul. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Salute to service 🇺🇸

This past Thursday, 13 American service members, the majority of whom were Marines, were killed in a suicide bombing carried out by ISIS-K in Kabul, Afghanistan while aiding with evacuation efforts.

This was a classy move from Judge and the Giants. America is hurting right now, we feel defeated and 13 American heroes lost their lives in Kabul.

It’s a tragedy beyond words.

Four of them weren’t even old enough to buy a beer, and they paid the ultimate price in a war started before they were old enough to walk. Tragic beyond words. Pray for their families. https://t.co/AqPoJ2UinX — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 28, 2021

It’s important for Americans to always remember the sacrifices so many people in uniform have made. All 13 people killed in Afghanistan were killed while trying to save as many as possible.

They paid the ultimate price while trying to secure a future for people they never even knew. That’s what being a hero is all about.

Props to Judge for using his platform to shine a light on our brave service members. This country could use a lot more of that these days.