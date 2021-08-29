Terrifying Video Shows A Great White Shark Eating A Humpback Whale

A video of a great white shark eating a whale has gone viral, and it’s absolutely insane.

In a Facebook video from Captain John Boats, a great white shark could be seen chopping away on a dead humpback whale off the coast of Massachusetts. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Watch the wild video below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

To put the situation into perspective, photos of the shark destroying the whale are even crazier and really show how massive of a beast the creature is. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MA Sharks (@ma_sharks)

People always laugh whenever I say I have no interest in going swimming in the ocean. Everyone thinks I’m crazy. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

You know what’s crazy? Getting in water where giant sharks capable of killing just about anything are swimming around. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

That’s insane, my friends. That’s crazy! Wanting to stay on dry land might be the most rational option we have.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MA Sharks (@ma_sharks)

I don’t know how we’re going to win the war against the creatures in the ocean, but I know it has to happen. It’s us or them, and I 100% choose us.

If that means we deploy the navy, then that’s what we’ll do.

Let us know in the comments what you think of a shark eating a whale!

H/T: BroBible