Entertainment

Hollywood Legend Ed Asner Dies At 91

Television Academy's 25th Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

(Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Hollywood legend Ed Asner passed away Sunday surrounded by his family and friends. He was 91.

“We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully,” the actor’s family shared on Twitter. The comments were noted by the Wrap.

“Words cannot express the sadness we feel,” the statement added. “With a kiss on your head- Goodnight dad. We love you.” (RELATED: Mary Tyler Moore Dead At 80)

The actor career in Hollywood took off after he took on the role of Lou Grant in the hit 70s sitcoms “Mary Tyler Moore,” across from late actress Mary Tyler Moore. And the spinoff series titled “Lou Grant.” (RELATED: These Are 10 Of Mary Tyler Moore’s Most Memorable Moments On TV And Film)

Asner, formerly the President of the Screen Actors Guild, holds the honor of the being the most awarded male performer in Emmy history with seven wins, Deadline magazine noted.

The actor was known for both his work on the small screen as well as the big screen, most notably the playing the part of Jolly Old St. Nicholas in the classic Christmas movie “Elf.” He also gave life to the old man in the Pixar hit “Up,” voicing the character Carl Fredricksen.

Shortly after news surfaced of his death, tributes to the Hollywood icon surfaced on social media.

Ed is survived by four children, Variety reported.