‘A Double Biden Disaster’: Stephen Miller Says It’s ‘Clinically Insane’ To Open The Border To Every Afghan Seeking Asylum

Stephen Miller, a former senior adviser in the Trump administration, said Sunday that President Joe Biden is exacerbating the crisis in Afghanistan by potentially offering political asylum to all Afghan refugees.

“Well, look, this is a double Biden disaster,” Miller told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

WATCH:

“This open-ended obligation to take up every one of the 40 million people who would prefer to live here than under Sharia law is clinically insane, and we will rue the day we made that decision, so I hope members of Congress will speak up before it’s too late,” he continued.

Miller suggested Biden’s first mistake was to ignore former President Donald Trump’s Afghanistan withdrawal plan to create “a terror wonderland once again with terrorists just roaming around doing whatever they want to do.” He suggested Biden was compounding that disaster by “opening our border to Afghanistan.” (RELATED: ‘The United States Is In Control Of Its Own Destiny’: Gen. Jack Keane Says US Cannot Allow Taliban To Impede Evacuation Process)

Miller was responding to a demand by Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez that the U.S. must take in 200,000 Afghan refugees. Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders supports an open border for Afghan refugees but Biden has not specifically approved that policy.

The America First founder said the Biden administration is forgetting the lessons of the 9/11 terrorist attack and reminded viewers that the terrorists who flew into the Twin Towers and Pentagon “were granted Visas by our State Department. Have we forgotten so quickly that all that blood was shed because we weren’t able to secure our own immigration system?”

Miller said the U.S. is under no obligation “to say every person in the world who’s living under Islamic theocracy has a right to come to our country.”

The former Trump adviser argued that a huge influx of Afghan refugees might not be safe for the U.S. or even “good for the Muslim world.” He suggested that many Afghans who “don’t want to live under Islamic Sharia law” can be relocated elsewhere in the Middle East. (RELATED: ‘Why Don’t We Just Go And Kill Them’: Former Navy SEAL Who Killed Obama Says US Should Stop Negotiating With the Taliban)

So far, a small percentage of Afghans seeking to enter the U.S. have been cited for possible ties to terrorism.

The Department of National Defense is preparing to take in up to 30,000 Afghan refugees at military bases.