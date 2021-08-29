‘Soulless Ghoul’: Obama Admin Official Compares ‘Mindsets’ And ‘Actions’ Of Anti-Maskers To Suicide Bombers

Arne Duncan, former President Obama’s Secretary of Education, compared the “mindsets” and “actions” of Afghan suicide bombers to anti-vaccine and anti-mask Americans.

Duncan asked users if they’ve ever “noticed how strikingly similar both the mindsets and actions are between the suicide bombers at Kabul’s airport, and the anti-mask and anti-vax people here.” He continued, “They both blow themselves up, inflict harm on those around them, and are convinced they are fighting for freedom.” (RELATED: DeSantis: Politicians Want You To Cover Your Face As A Way For Them To Cover Their Own A**es)

Many were quick to lambast Duncan over his statement, referring to him as “shameless” and “soulless.”

Marine Corps veteran Mathew Betley, requested that Duncan “delete” his account and called him a “shameless, soulless ghoul.”

Blaze social media director Jessica O’Donnell sarcastically remarked that Duncan’s statement “will make people think that mental illness is a side effect of the vaccine.”

And, Daily Wire and Washington Examiner contributor Harry Khachatrian suggested that Duncan take “a break from the internet.”

Duncan’s comments come as public officials and corporations alike are taking steps to de-platform and delegitimize critics of mask-wearing. (RELATED: Protests Against Mask And Vaccine Mandates Erupts In LA)

YouTube recently suspended Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul, a licensed physician, after he questioned the efficacy of masks, specifically store-bought masks, in preventing the spread of COVID-19, as previously reported by the Daily Caller.

The former Republican governor of California and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger also recently went on a tirade against anti-maskers, saying that if you don’t wear a mask, then “you kill someone.” He also dismissed any arguments relating to infringements on an individual’s liberty or freedom, telling those concerned about being forced to wear a mask, “screw your freedom,” the Daily Caller reported.