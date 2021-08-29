REPORT: The Dolphins Are Frontrunners To Trade For Deshaun Watson

The Miami Dolphins are the frontrunners to land Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

According to Charles Robinson, the Dolphins have emerged as the favorite to land Watson, who currently faces more than 20 accusations of sexual misconduct and assault.

In order to move Watson, the Texans want three first-round and two second-round picks.

Thread. Sources tell @yahoosports the #Dolphins have emerged as the frontrunner in trade discussions with the #Texans for QB Deshaun Watson. The Texans are seeking 3 first-round picks and 2 second-round picks in negotiations, according to a team that dropped out of trade talks. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) August 28, 2021

I don’t understand how any team could seriously consider trading for Watson until his ongoing situation with the accusations is resolved.

He’s facing more than 20 accusers and there’s no guarantee he plays this season.

Sources said the #Panthers, #Broncos and #Eagles were also in some element of trade consideration, but Watson’s contractual right to approve the trade destination – which was signed off on by Houston ownership in his last extension – has weighed heavily in trade opportunities. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) August 28, 2021

If a GM gives up multiple first round picks for Watson and Roger Goodell suspends or puts him on the commissioner’s exempt list, the GM is 100% getting fired.

You can’t risk the future of a franchise for a guy who might not even be allowed to play. You can’t do it.

Sources said teams have angled for pick protections in any trade, to mitigate a potential #NFL suspension or criminal prosecution tied to ongoing investigations by the FBI, Harris County prosecutor and Houston PD, into sexual assault allegations from multiple women. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) August 28, 2021

We’ll see what happens, but I honestly can’t believe there is a real chance the Dolphins make this move. Risky beyond words.