REPORT: The Dolphins Are Frontrunners To Trade For Deshaun Watson

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 12: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans walks off the field after the 51-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The Miami Dolphins are the frontrunners to land Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

According to Charles Robinson, the Dolphins have emerged as the favorite to land Watson, who currently faces more than 20 accusations of sexual misconduct and assault. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In order to move Watson, the Texans want three first-round and two second-round picks.

I don’t understand how any team could seriously consider trading for Watson until his ongoing situation with the accusations is resolved.

He’s facing more than 20 accusers and there’s no guarantee he plays this season.

If a GM gives up multiple first round picks for Watson and Roger Goodell suspends or puts him on the commissioner’s exempt list, the GM is 100% getting fired.

You can’t risk the future of a franchise for a guy who might not even be allowed to play. You can’t do it.

We’ll see what happens, but I honestly can’t believe there is a real chance the Dolphins make this move. Risky beyond words.