You Betcha Releases Hilarious ‘Things Dads Love Pt. 3’ Video

You Betcha recently released another awesome video.

The popular entertainment channel released "Things Dads Love Pt. 3," and this video is required viewing for fans.

Of all the things you see today, I can promise you this video will be the funniest. Give it a watch below.

Does You Betcha never miss or does You Betcha never miss? The answer to that is an overwhelming yes. Whenever the YouTube channel drops a new video, it’s always incredible.

Not only are the videos incredible, but they’re also scary accurate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by You Betcha (@ohhyoubetcha)

Let’s run down this video and find out just how accurate it is. Talking about gas prices? Check. Eating rare steak? Check. Not trusting doctors? Check. The garage? Check.

Dads love all those things, and you’d be foolish to think otherwise. At the very least, they love at least part of all those things.

Once again, You Betcha dropped another heater of a video and I can’t wait to see what we get next. If you haven’t already dived into their content, I can’t recommend it enough.