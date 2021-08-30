Adam Gunton: Helping People around the World Discover Their Purpose in Life

Everyone has a purpose in life. Adam Gunton believes that with help, anyone can achieve success and overcome any struggle they face along the way.

Adam Gunton is a best-seller speaker, author, coach, and vlogger. The 32-year-old from San Diego, California, graduated from Columbine High School in 2007. Since he has founded multiple businesses and become a best-selling author.

Adam’s first insight into being an entrepreneur was after his book, From Chains To Saved, which was his global best-seller. Just two years after overcoming addiction, Adam turned his goals into reality and has built a 7-figure business.

His goal is not just to help hundreds of people overcome addiction and homelessness, which he went through himself, but to help people be successful in their own ways.

As Adam has experienced drug addiction and homelessness himself, he truly knows the toxic signs, which he wants to help people avoid. He also aspires to help people live a full life filled with love, passion, and contribution.

His newfound passion is Recovered On Purpose, which is a movement to help recovered addicts tell their story. Adam believes that your story is your greatest weapon, and the more people you tell, the more people can be on the road to recovery. Addicts can relate to these stories and therefore have a greater chance of being encouraged to get better.

Adam knows that with 100% effort, his clients can have a breakthrough and come out better at the other end. He has done it himself and knows there is a light (and success) at the end of the tunnel.

In his career, Adam has not only helped people overcome addiction and create better lives for themselves but become best-selling authors of their own. He helps people tell their stories and become a great influence of their own.

Adam’s contagious energy and passion for helping those overcome addiction to create better lives for themselves radiate through in all of his work. From speaking to writing about the issues people face, he has (and will continue) to help thousands around the world make something of their lives.