Chinese Foreign Minister Encouraged Secretary Of State Blinken To ‘Positively Guide’ Taliban

Wang Yi, China’s state councillor and foreign minister, encouraged U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to engage with the Taliban “positively guide” them, Reuters reported.

Wang encouraged the United States to work with the international community to provide economic and humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and help the new regime perform government functions normally so the country can run more efficiently, Reuters reported.

“While respecting the sovereignty of Afghanistan, the U.S. should take concrete action to help Afghanistan fight terrorism and stop violence, rather than playing double standards or fighting terrorism selectively,” Wang said.

Wang relayed the recommendation to Blinken on a phone call Sunday night, China’s foreign ministry said.

Ned Price, a spokesperson for the State Department said in a statement that Blinken and Wang discussed “the importance of the international community holding the Taliban accountable for the public commitments they have made regarding the safe passage and freedom to travel to Afghan and foreign nationals.” (RELATED: Sullivan Says ‘Fair Amount’ Of US Weapons Have Fallen Into Taliban Hands)

Chinese state TV announced that the call was made at the behest of the United States, Reuters reported. Additionally, the state-controlled media in China has also portrayed the U.S. as fickle allies.

China has not officially recognized the Taliban as the new rulers of Afghanistan yet, according to Reuters. However, the country did host Mullah Barader, chief of the group’s political office.

Previously, Wang stated that the U.S. pullout orchestrated by Biden had a “serious negative impact,” according to Reuters. Yet, Wang committed to working with the United States to help make the country stable going forward. However, the help seemed conditional as Wang stated China’s cooperation wouldn’t happen if the U.S. was also trying to “contain and suppress China and harm’s China’s legitimate rights and interests,” Reuters reported.