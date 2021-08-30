Clemson Vs. Georgia Is The Best College Football Game Of Week One

Clemson vs. Georgia is the best college football game of the weekend.

Date: September 4

September 4 Time: 7:30 PM EST

7:30 PM EST Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ABC

ABC Spread: Clemson -3

This is the main game everyone is talking about, and it’s not hard to see why. Both teams are in the top five and both have national title aspirations. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

One of the teams is going to take a huge step towards that goal Saturday night with a win and another is going to take a huge step backwards with a loss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb)

It’s not often we get a matchup featuring two top five teams and it pretty much never happens during week one.

Well, here we are and both squads are going to be fired up and ready to roll.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Football (@georgiafootball)

I honestly have no idea what’s going to happen, but I pretty much never bet against Dabo Swinney. He’s a genius coach and he rarely loses.

Add in the fact quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei looked like a stud last season when playing in a backup capacity to Trevor Lawrence, and it’s not hard to understand why Clemson is the favorite.

Will JT Daniels and Kirby Smart be able to counter whatever the Tigers throw at the Bulldogs? Maybe, but I’m not betting on it to happen.

I like the Tigers to take this one Saturday night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb)

PREDICTION: Clemson wins 31-27.