Congresswoman Elise Stefanik Announces The Birth Of Her Son

Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik announced the birth of her new son on Twitter Monday morning. It is the first child for Stefanik and her husband, Matthew Manda.

The baby boy’s name is Sam and he was born on August 27, 2021, Stefanik tweeted. He is a healthy baby boy who weighed 9 lbs and 3 oz. He is 22 inches long, Stefanik said.

“Our hearts are bursting with joy and our lives have never been fuller,” Stefanik said in the tweet. “We are truly blessed by our most precious gift, Baby Sam.”

— Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) August 30, 2021

Stefanik is the third-ranking House Republican and has been the Congressional representative from New York’s 21st congressional district since 2015. She was voted to the conference chair position in May 2021 after House Republicans voted to oust Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney. (RELATED: Stefanik Says Middle East Unrest Under Biden In Stark Contrast With Trump, Who ‘Crushed The Islamic Terrorists’)

“I’m truly honored and humbled to earn the support of my colleagues to serve as House Republican Conference Chair. House Republicans are united in our focus to fight on behalf of the American people to save our country from the radical Socialist Democrat agenda of President Biden and Nancy Pelosi,” Stefanik said in a statement at the time after the vote.