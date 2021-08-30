Elizabeth Warren Photographed Maskless At Wedding Despite Indoor Mask Mandate

Photos show Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren mask-less at a New Mexico wedding in violation of the state’s new indoor mask mandate.

Warren attended the wedding of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to longtime partner Skip Sayre at a tribal resort in New Mexico on Saturday, where photographs obtained by the Washington Free Beacon show both Warren and Haaland partying without masks.

Guests at the wedding were required to be vaccinated and to wear masks, Politico Playbook reported. (RELATED: Over A Year Into The Pandemic, Politicians Are Still Getting Caught Ignoring Their Own COVID Restrictions)

The wedding followed Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s Aug. 17 mask order requiring New Mexico residents over the age of two-years-old to wear masks indoors. The mandate will remain in place until Sept. 15.

Warren, who did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation, repeatedly emphasized the importance of wearing masks throughout the first year of the pandemic. She does not appear to have recently discussed the importance of wearing masks.

“Wearing a mask isn’t controversial or political,” she tweeted in December 2020. “It’s a simple way to protect yourself and others. Wear a mask. It will save lives.”

The DCNF has kept track of many Democratic politicians and local lawmakers who have spurned their own COVID-19 rules throughout the pandemic to attend President Joe Biden’s inauguration and the lawmakers who flouted their own advice and then excused their behavior as essential, compiling lists of the biggest offenders such as Democrats New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and many more.

