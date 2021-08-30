Fighter Gets Knocked Out During Weigh-Ins In Wild Viral Video

A fighter got destroyed during the weigh-ins in a video making the rounds on Twitter.

In a video tweeted by @Barrelelapierna, two fighters were weighing in when one threw a flying knee and knocked the other out.

According to Barstool Sports, the situation took place in Belarus. You can watch the carnage unfold below.

Tranqui el careo en Bielorrusia. Video original: https://t.co/3ZCU6lsh3A pic.twitter.com/0kXELApVJM — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) August 29, 2021

I've never seen something like this before in my life. You often get testy moments during weigh-ins, but knockouts just don't happen.

It's almost always all talk and no action. People just want to hype the fight. They don't want to get destroyed before the fight happens.

For example, Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley had tempers flare during their press conference, but nothing came of it.

Here’s the fracas between Team Paul and Team Woodley. This could have gone much worse. Thankfully not but it was pretty damn tense for a minute there pic.twitter.com/EnKXkI8abg — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 26, 2021

Woodley was as fired up as I’ve ever seen him pic.twitter.com/BaV573ZFu0 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 26, 2021

That’s not what happened here! That dude walked up, threw a flying knee and it was lights out for his opponent.

Fighting in Belarus is apparently a wild sport! It’s way looser with the rules than we are here in America. That’s for damn sure, judging from the video above.

Let us know in the comments what your thoughts are on this wild knockout.