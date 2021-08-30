‘This Was Not A Successful Airlift’: Greg Gutfeld Says Bragging About Evacuation ‘Success’ Is Like ‘Polishing A Turd’

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld said that the airlift from Afghanistan was not successful and to say otherwise was like “polishing a turd.”

Gutfeld said on Monday’s broadcast of “The Five” that the effort to evacuate American citizens and Afghan allies was not successful. (RELATED: Gutfeld: De Blasio Is A ‘Worthless Sack Of Excrement’ For Allowing ‘Violent Felons’ To Roam The Streets)

WATCH:

Fox News journalist Trey Yingst appeared on “The Five” to talk about the end of the war and the efforts to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies. He said that there were still Americans and Afghans who were either crossing Afghanistan’s borders or hiding from the Taliban until diplomatic rescue efforts could be coordinated.

“It isn’t about the military. This was not a successful airlift. I’m sorry, it wasn’t,” Gutfeld replied. “This is the worst military operation I’ve ever seen and it had nothing to do with the military. It had to do with the government that let them down.”

Gutfeld said that the U.S. had the best military on earth, but because of government decisions they had been forced to rely on the Taliban for safety and security.

“Just putting that sentence together just makes you sad,” he said.

“We lost the war, dude,” cohost Geraldo Rivera cut in.

“I know we did. I know that and by the way, I’m very happy that we’re getting out of there. But we can not forget how awful this was and how it let down a lot of people. There are a lot of veterans who are looking at this and they’re sick to their stomach. I think the idea of saying how successful this is — we’re polishing a turd,” Gutfeld concluded.