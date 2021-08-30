US

Daylight Shows Full Damage Of Hurricane Ida As More Than 1 Million People Left Without Power

Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall In Louisiana Leaving Devastation In Its Wake

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden issued a state of emergency on Friday in preparation for the storm.

Catera Whitson (C) and Kyler Melancon (R) ride in the back of a high water truck as they volunteer to help evacuate people from homes after neighborhoods flooded in LaPlace, Louisiana on August 30, 2021 in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Ida has since been downgraded to a tropical storm with winds as high as 35 miles per hour. It is projected to travel northwards to the Mid-South, then pivot and head towards the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast during its trajectory, Fox News reported. The storm is still expected to cause flooding, strong winds and tornado warnings even though it has been downgraded.

A pickup truck pulls a boat trailer though flood waters in LaPlace, Louisiana on August 30, 2021 in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. – Rescuers on Monday combed through the “catastrophic” damage Hurricane Ida did to Louisiana, a day after the fierce storm killed at least two people, stranded others in rising floodwaters and sheared the roofs off homes. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

At least two people were killed in the storm, however officials anticipate this number to rise later in the week, according to NPR.