Jake Paul Defeats Tyron Woodley In Massive Boxing Match

Jake Paul remains undefeated after his win against Tyron Woodley.

Both fighters performed admirably in the Sunday night bout, and Woodley even managed to land a bomb on the social media star. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, it wasn’t enough to win the fight as Paul endured the rest of the way and won by split decision. He’s now 4-0.

Well, I think I speak for a lot of people when I say I truly thought this whole stunt would come to an end Sunday night.

Unfortunately, it didn’t happen. Paul fought his way to a victory against a UFC legend. At the very least, you have to give him props.

At this point, he just needs to strap on the gloves against a legit star boxer. He needs to fight someone with a proven record and not a former MMA guy.

We’ve seen him do that twice now, and he won both. Let’s get a matchup against a legit fighter. Maybe a bout with Tommy Fury would work.

Either way, Paul won and at the end of the day, he deserves props. I damn sure didn’t think he would.