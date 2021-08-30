Editorial

Jerry Jones Says Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Is ‘Good To Go’

Aug 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
It sounds like Dak Prescott is fully cleared for the start of the NFL season.

According to Rob Phillips, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stated prior to the Sunday preseason between Jacksonville and Dallas that his starting QB is “good to go” after suffering an ankle injury last season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Prescott suffered an absolutely horrendous ankle injury in 2020, and he’s been working his way back ever since.

By all accounts, it seems like Prescott should be ready to roll week one against the Buccaneers to open the NFL season.

Jones going on the record that Prescott is “good to go” is the clearest indication that fans have had to this point that he’ll be out there spinning the ball around.

After missing the majority of the 2020 campaign, I have no doubt that Prescott is amped up and ready to roll.

 

Now, it’s time to find out how he does with his massive new contract and healed ankle. Fans have high expectations. Will he meet them? We’ll find out very soon.