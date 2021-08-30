Jerry Jones Says Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Is ‘Good To Go’

It sounds like Dak Prescott is fully cleared for the start of the NFL season.

According to Rob Phillips, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stated prior to the Sunday preseason between Jacksonville and Dallas that his starting QB is “good to go” after suffering an ankle injury last season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Jerry Jones on Pre-game Live says Dak Prescott is “good to go” for the start of the season after a productive week of competitive practice work. “He really turned it loose and was none the worse for it.” — Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) August 29, 2021

Prescott suffered an absolutely horrendous ankle injury in 2020, and he’s been working his way back ever since.

By all accounts, it seems like Prescott should be ready to roll week one against the Buccaneers to open the NFL season.

Here is video of Dak Prescott talking about how healthy he is from his injured ankle. pic.twitter.com/iUa8QjgMcr — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) May 4, 2021

Jones going on the record that Prescott is “good to go” is the clearest indication that fans have had to this point that he’ll be out there spinning the ball around.

After missing the majority of the 2020 campaign, I have no doubt that Prescott is amped up and ready to roll.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys)

Now, it’s time to find out how he does with his massive new contract and healed ankle. Fans have high expectations. Will he meet them? We’ll find out very soon.