Biden Under Fire For Using The Word ‘Boy’ In Introduction Of Black Senior Adviser

Twitter users, including a GOP national spokesperson and Republican congressional candidate, knocked President Joe Biden Monday after he used the word “boy” and fumbled in his introduction of a black senior adviser.

Biden held Monday a briefing on the government’s recovery efforts after Hurricane Ida wrought havoc in Louisiana. The president met online with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell, Democratic Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and Republican Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, The Hill reported.

At the outset of the briefing, Biden introduced White House senior adviser Cedric Richmond as a “boy who knows Louisiana very, very well, and New Orleans.”

Not only does Biden not sound great here, but also called Cedric Richmond “boy,” something the left would lose it if he were a Republican: “I’m here with — with my senior adviser and boy who knows Louisiana very, very well — man — and — and New Orleans, Cedric Richmond.” pic.twitter.com/T11qNAGJhu — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 30, 2021

His use of the term that is perceived to be derogatory towards Black people received criticism online. GOP national spokesperson Paris Dennard, who is black, pointed out that Richmond “is a 47 year old man.”

Cedric Richmond is a 47 year old man. While Ja’Ron Smith was 38 years old when he was in a similar role for President Trump I can assure he was not called a “boy” by President Trump. Joe Biden just continues to insult Black men openly and in public because he doesn’t care. https://t.co/LdTQ6CrTFb — PARIS (@PARISDENNARD) August 30, 2021

“Joe Biden just continues to insult Black men openly and in public because he doesn’t care,” Dennard wrote.

Lavern Spicer, a Florida congressional candidate, called Biden a “rude, condescending racist,” adding that Richmond is “nobody’s boy.”

How DARE Joe Biden call Cedric Richmond “boy”? Cedric is 47 years old. He’s nobody’s boy! What a rude, condescending RACIST!!! You just know he wanted to call him a “N” but knew that wouldn’t go over well. What a sick, racist man Joe is. — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) August 30, 2021

In a May 2020 podcast, Biden said African Americans who are still trying to figure out whether they would vote for him or then-President Donald Trump “ain’t black.” (RELATED: Joe Biden’s History On Race Looms As He Weighs Presidential Bid)

“Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids,” Biden said, delivering remarks at his campaign event in Iowa back in August 2019.

During a 2007 interview with a New York Observer journalist, Biden was asked about former President Barack Obama’s candidacy. “I mean, you got the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy. I mean, that’s a storybook, man,” the president said of his yet-to-become running mate.