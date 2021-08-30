Did Monica Die At The End Of ‘Yellowstone’ Season 3?

Did Monica die in the final moments of “Yellowstone” season three?

This has been a theory that has gained a bit of traction online, and I was never a really big believer in the theory. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

Well, after rewatching the entire third season for another time, I think I’m buying it more and more. Specifically, there are clues to be learned from the final moments of the season when she’s on the phone with Kayce.

Kayce’s office gets attacked and viewers are meant to believe the noises she’s hearing are through the phone. What if it’s way more complicated?

If you look very closely at the scene, Monica is walking to the right of the screen and is flustered by the gunshots she can hear over the phone.

That’s when you hear a loud explosion. Immediately, she turns 180 degrees and looks behind her. The show then cuts elsewhere.

That would seem to be a crystal clear indication that the explosion is in incredibly close proximity to wherever she is.

A popular @Yellowstone theory is that the ranch is attacked while Monica is on the phone with Kayce. Viewers are meant to believe she’s hearing Kayce’s shootout over the phone. She’s clearly hearing more. Left: Walking way

*explosion sound*

Right: She turns around to look pic.twitter.com/bMkTJPkzga — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 30, 2021

Furthermore, we know “Yellowstone” is no stranger to throwing fans crazy twists. At the end of season one, we all thought Kayce had hung Dan Jenkins.

Then we found in season two that he was alive.

.@Yellowstone has always thrown fans huge twists, and I didn’t buy this theory for a long time. However, after rewatching season three, I buy it now. We’ve spent the past year assuming Monica is safe. What if she’s the only one dead? Watch the ending again and tell me I’m wrong. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 30, 2021

In season three, we found out that Beth had an abortion that stopped her from ever having children and that Jaime was adopted.

“Yellowstone” loves keeping people guessing and having fans assume for the past year that Monica was perfectly safe while she’s been dead or seriously wounded the entire time would fit with previous trends.

I guess we’ll find out soon enough November 7 when the season four premiere drops!