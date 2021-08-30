REPORT: Jews Make Up 57.5% Of Religious Hate Crimes, Despite Being 2% Of The Population

Bias against the Jewish faith made up 57.5% of religious hate crimes in the U.S. in 2020, despite only representing about 2.4% of the total population, according to an FBI report released Monday.

The report states that out of 1,174 hate crimes carried out against someone based on their religion, 676 had an anti-Jewish bias. 7.5 million people identified as Jewish in 2020, according to Pew Research Center.

The FBI gathered data from 15,136 of 18,623 law enforcement agencies in the U.S. and defines a hate crime as “a committed criminal offense which is motivated, in whole or in part, by the offender’s bias(es) against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity.”

The findings represent a slight decrease from 2019 when anti-Jewish crimes made up 62.7% of anti-religious crimes. A wave of anti-semitism hit the U.S. in 2021, however, as the conflict between Israel and Palestinians flared up in May.

The @FBI just released its hate crime stats for 2020. Read this statistic very carefully: Of all hate crimes motivated by hatred of the victims due to their religion, 57.5% targeted Jews. Jews make up less than 2% of the U.S. population. — Avi Mayer (@AviMayer) August 30, 2021

“We are witnessing a dangerous and drastic surge in anti-Jewish hate,” Anti-Defamation League’s Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Greenblatt said in a statement at the time.

“We are tracking acts of harassment, vandalism and violence as well as a torrent of online abuse. It’s happening around the world— from London to Los Angeles, from France to Florida, in big cities like NYC and in small towns, and across every social media platform,” he added.

Hate crimes against Muslims represented 8.9% of the anti-religious hate crimes, while those against Catholics were 5.8%. Anti-religion crimes as a whole made up 15.1% of all hate crimes, second only to anti-race crimes at 63.7%. (RELATED: Schumer, Pelosi Slow To Condemn Anti-Semitic Hate Crimes)

The highest percentage of hate crimes were anti-Black, with 2,755 recorded. This represents 55.8% of all race-based crimes and 35.5% of hate crimes overall.

