REPORT: ‘Ozark’ Season 4 Will Finish Filming In October

Season four of “Ozark” will reportedly wrap shooting in October.

Millions of fans are waiting for the final season of the hit Netflix show to drop, and we don’t have much info at all to go on. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OZARK (@ozark)

It was recently revealed the show would be filming through at least part of October, and it now sounds like that’s when it’ll also come to an end.

In a W Magazine profile of Julia Garner, it was reported that everything is expected to be wrapped up in October.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OZARK (@ozark)

Well, there you have it, folks. It sounded like cameras would still be rolling in October, and we now have a report that’s when production will end.

So, when will new episodes about Marty and his family drop? Not until 2022. There’s simply no way production wraps in October and then we get season four before 2021 ends.

That’s simply not happening. Two months isn’t nearly enough time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OZARK (@ozark)

As a betting man, I’d bet that February or March 2022 is the most likely time for new episodes to drop on Netflix.

Could it be later? Sure, but five or six months should be enough time for the streaming giant to get season four’s post-production done.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OZARK (@ozark)

We’re nearing a release date, and that’s good news. It’s not here yet, but it should be within the next six months!