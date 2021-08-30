Scott Zolak Apologizes For Saying Rap Music Is ‘Distracting’ Cam Newton

Scott Zolak has apologized for some recent comments about Patriots quarterback Cam Newton.

Zolak recently discussed how Newton could improve his game, and he thought music and dancing might be part of the problem. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I’d turn off the rap music first of all, because I think it’s distracting for Cam…He makes a throw and the music is still cranking,” Zolak said Thursday when reporting from Patriots practice.

“I’d turn off the rap music first of all, because I think it’s distracting for Cam. In-between every throw he’s dancing…” -Zo Cam can’t even listen to rap & dance at practice in peace 😭😔 pic.twitter.com/oGxsTogIVg — ❌❌❌ (@FTBVids_YT) August 26, 2021

Prior to the team’s Sunday preseason game, Zolak addressed his comments and apologized. “I’m sorry for my comment. I didn’t need to make that comment. I should not even ever bring any sort of music into play because I have no clue what’s going on in a player’s head,” the former Patriots QB said in part, according to Zack Cox.

You can read his full apology statement below.

Here are Zolak’s full comments from today: pic.twitter.com/wbaCF2L0NY — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 29, 2021

Honestly, this entire situation is kind of stupid. Zolak is stupid for suggesting music is responsible for Newton struggling and it’s stupid for the outrage machine to get spun up.

Does anyone honestly believe Scott Zolak is racist or hates Cam Newton? Give me a break. He made a shade of an edgy comment and he apologized.

There’s really no need for him to get dragged any further. The internet roasted him late last week for his comments, he took a public beating online and he’s now apologized.

Time to let it go and move on. No point in talking about it forever.

Next time, Zolak should just chill for a second before firing off his next hot take and he won’t be in this situation!