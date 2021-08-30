ANALYSIS: Taliban Recognition Is More Likely Than You Think

International recognition of the Taliban’s newly declared Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is not a guarantee, but it is a growing possibility as the Islamist militant group puts on a charm offensive aimed at securing diplomatic points with other countries.

The Taliban said they hope to win international recognition for their “legitimate representative” rule over Afghanistan and have promised to form an “inclusive Islamic government,” according to remarks shared with Voice of America (VOA) by Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a senior member of the Taliban’s cultural commission.