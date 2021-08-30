Couple Goes Viral For Invoicing People Who Missed Their Wedding

A couple has set the internet on fire thanks to an invoice over their wedding.

According to the New York Post, Chicago couple Doug Simmons and Dedra McGee were recently married in a ceremony held at Royalton Negril in Jamaica. Those who didn't show were hit with a $240 invoice.

The invoice states that the unnamed individuals can pay via PayPal or Zelle. You can give the whole thing a look below.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a wedding reception invoice before lol pic.twitter.com/ZAYfGITkxP — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 24, 2021

Understandably, this invoice has gone viral and created a huge debate online. As of right now, it has more than 4,000 retweets and 8,000 likes.

Opinions are also all over the place. Some agree with the decision. Others think it goes too far.

I understand being upset about no show guests for a small wedding but sending an invoice is too much. pic.twitter.com/CO7s580x9P — KD (@Fly_Sistah) August 24, 2021

Here’s where I fall on this issue. I’m 100% against the invoice. I’ve never ever skipped a wedding I RSVP’d to, but even if I did have to skip the big day, I would certainly give heads up for whatever reason might be necessary.

However, sending someone an invoice is mega-lame. Don’t let someone rent that much space in your head, and you’re probably never going to see that money anyways.

It’s been spent. Just move on and enjoy your honeymoon.

You RSVPed and didn’t show? If so, that is some lame-ass shit. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) August 24, 2021

Do I understand being upset about blowing $120 on each person who didn’t show up to your wedding? Sure, but I still wouldn’t send an invoice.

I’m not that petty with money.

